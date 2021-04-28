Wrapped NXM 1-Day Volume Tops $57.18 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $97.97 or 0.00178682 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $164.30 million and $57.18 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

