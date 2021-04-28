Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Reaches $185,644.90 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $546.01 or 0.00995276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $185,644.90 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

