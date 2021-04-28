WW International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

