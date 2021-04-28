Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 772,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,667. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

