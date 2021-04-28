Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.95. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 4,159 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

