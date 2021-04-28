X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $14.01 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $37,455.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 19% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,672,478,834 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.