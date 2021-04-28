xDai Price Hits $19.80 (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. xDai has a total market cap of $103.70 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xDai has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One xDai coin can now be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00036489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xDai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00275210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.81 or 0.01033548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00725803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,234.94 or 0.99953440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xDai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xDai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.