Xend Finance Achieves Market Cap of $16.98 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $2.72 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

