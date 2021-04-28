XinFin Network Price Hits $0.0905 on Top Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $7.36 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $775.22 or 0.01408725 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,662,051,037 coins and its circulating supply is 12,262,051,037 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

