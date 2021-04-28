Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.1 days.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

