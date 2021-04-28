XIO Market Cap Reaches $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000145 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.