Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

