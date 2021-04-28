XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

