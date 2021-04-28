XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 61,200 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. 521,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

