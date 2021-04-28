xRhodium Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00006276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.30 million and $2,631.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004093 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003747 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001152 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018757 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

