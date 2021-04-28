Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.09

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.09 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.