XYO Reaches Market Cap of $69.80 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $69.80 million and $614,812.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

