Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

