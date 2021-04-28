Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,142. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

