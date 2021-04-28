Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.16 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.
NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,775. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 189.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $74.32.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
