Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.11

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 13372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

