YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YASKY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

