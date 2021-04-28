yAxis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,646.00 (YAX)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $76.27 or 0.00138867 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $71.07 million and approximately $161,646.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yAxis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.