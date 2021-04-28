yearn.finance II Price Hits $1,054.18 (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

