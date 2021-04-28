Yellow (YELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.
NASDAQ:YELL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81. Yellow has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.
