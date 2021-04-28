Yellow (YELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

Get Yellow alerts:

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81. Yellow has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

In other Yellow news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.