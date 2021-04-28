Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report $227.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $997.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

YELP stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

