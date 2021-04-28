Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS YEWB opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
