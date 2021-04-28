Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS YEWB opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) raw materials in the form of yew tree branches and leaves to manufacture TCM containing taxol. The company is also involved in processing and selling yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine; growing and selling yew tree seedlings and mature trees, including potted miniature yew trees; manufacturing and selling furniture and handicrafts made of yew tree timber; selling agricultural products, such as yew candles, pine needle extracts, taxus cuspidate extracts, northeast yew extracts, and yew essential oil soaps; and selling wood ear mushroom.

