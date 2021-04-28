YF Link Price Hits $248.63 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $248.63 or 0.00454440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $678,483.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

