yTSLA Finance Trading Up 333.6% This Week (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.24 or 0.00022294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 333.6% against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $813,213.21 and $210,366.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

