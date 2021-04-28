Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

