Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 77,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

