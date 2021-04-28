Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.91, but opened at $62.00. Yum China shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 10,848 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $270,868,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

