Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

YUZHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

