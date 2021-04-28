YVS.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $265,286.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $265,286.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 426,954 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

