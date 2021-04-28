Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.44. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

