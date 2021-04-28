Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 18,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

