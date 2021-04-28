Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

