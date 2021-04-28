Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

CLH stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 109,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

