Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $85.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $391.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.