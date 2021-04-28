Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $759.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.