Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post $390,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

