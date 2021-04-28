Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

