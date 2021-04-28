Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

