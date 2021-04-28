Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

RADI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,345. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

