Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. Starbucks posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. 611,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

