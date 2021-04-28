Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.67. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.