Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.56) and the highest is ($2.59). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($10.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.06) to ($9.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,518. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

