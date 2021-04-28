Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 624,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

