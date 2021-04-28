Zacks: Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report $19.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $976,000.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36. Docebo has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

