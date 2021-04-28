Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $183.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $70,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

